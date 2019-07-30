The rescue operation is underway in Tusheti, the mountainous region in northeast Georgia, where the tragic road accident claimed the lives of 6 people, including one child, on July 27.

Currently, the rescuers continue searching for one person – 18-year-old young, Levan Shabalaidze, who is missing after the accident.

The rescuers managed to pull the truck from the ravine using the heavy equipment, however, they still cannot find the body of the missing person.

A “Kamaz” truck, carrying 12 people, fell into the ravine in Tusheti from 200 meters on July 27.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was established that the driver of the truck could not control the steering wheel and the car fell into the ravine.

6 people, including one child, died in the accident. Another five passengers survived. Three people injured in the accident were safely taken from the ravine. All of them have been hospitalized.

By Ana Dumbadze

