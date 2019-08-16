Representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Georgia have arrived at the dividing line in the outskirts of Gugutiantkari village of Gori municipality, where Russian troops set up artificial barriers and barbed wire fences as a form of so-called border a few days ago. The process resumes periodically.

The delegation consists of several ambassadors and representatives of more than 20 embassies.

Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Vladimir Konstantinidi stated that their visit is aimed at seeing the illegal activities of the Russian occupation forces on the spot.

He added that the Foreign Ministry activated all leverages and appealed to the international community as soon as the occupation forces appeared in Gugutiantkari.

Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia met up with foreign diplomats yesterday. The main themes of the meeting were the increasing number of artificial barriers in the village of Gugutiantkari and its impact on the local population. The Georgian ministry reported that once again the foreign diplomats confirmed their support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As stated by MFA Georgia, the Agency continues intensive work with international partners.

By Ana Dumbadze

