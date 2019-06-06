Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Azercosmos OJSC and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry joint report titled “Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia’s Occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery” has distributed as a document of the General Assembly, the Security Council and published on the UN website, Trend reports.

The Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Yashar Aliyev sent a letter to the UN Secretary General, Chairman of the General Assembly and Chairman of the Security Council, reflecting the details of the ongoing military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the position of the international community regarding the violation of norms and principles of international law by Armenia, as well as bringing Azercosmos OJSC and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry joint report titled “Illegal Activities in the Territories of Azerbaijan under Armenia’s Occupation: Evidence from Satellite Imagery” to the attention of UN member states.

The letter of Yashar Aliyev, which includes references to the joint report, UNSC resolutions and reports of the OSCE fact-finding and assessment mission in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, was published on the United Nations website (https://undocs.org/A/73/881).

