Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Armenia continues an irresponsible path to blatantly violate the norms and principles of international law, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Head of the Mission to the European Union Fuad Isgandarov said in an interview with EURACTIV, Trend reports.

He was answering the question about the progress in the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see any positive indication from the Armenian side for the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he said. “Most recent provocative statements of Armenian officials even further complicate the situation. It further proves that current Armenian government continues an irresponsible path to blatantly violate the norms and principles of international law. But we don’t lose our hope to find a political solution.”

Answering the question whether the EU can help in this situation, Isgandarov noted that Azerbaijan appreciates EU’s support to sovereignty, independence, inviolability of international borders and territorial integrity of all its partners, including Azerbaijan as enshrined in the EU Global Strategy.

“We expect the EU to pursue this unequivocal stand,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source