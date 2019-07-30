Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $979 million in January-June 2019, Trend reports referring to the Export Review for July published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

These companies exported goods worth $852 million in January-June 2018, which is 15 percent less than the figures for this year.

The volume of the exports of leading state exporters in January-June 2019 amounted to $262 million, while that of leading private companies equalled to $272.8 million.

Ranking of companies in terms of non-oil exports in January-June 2019:

Company

Volume of exports (million USD) in January-June 2019

Volume of exports (million USD) in January-June 2018

SOCAR Department of Marketing and Economic Operations

112.6

102

Azerenerji OJSC

51.8

54.2

Azeraluminium LLC

39.8

0

AzerGold CJSC

30.4

17

Azerpambiq Agroindustrial Complex CJSC

11.5

0

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC

8.4

8.4

CTS-AGRO LLC

5.8

10.1

Azertutun LLC

0.59

0

($1 = 1.7 AZN on July 30)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source