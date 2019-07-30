Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
Azerbaijani companies exported non-oil products worth $979 million in January-June 2019, Trend reports referring to the Export Review for July published by the country’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
These companies exported goods worth $852 million in January-June 2018, which is 15 percent less than the figures for this year.
The volume of the exports of leading state exporters in January-June 2019 amounted to $262 million, while that of leading private companies equalled to $272.8 million.
Ranking of companies in terms of non-oil exports in January-June 2019:
Company
Volume of exports (million USD) in January-June 2019
Volume of exports (million USD) in January-June 2018
SOCAR Department of Marketing and Economic Operations
112.6
102
Azerenerji OJSC
51.8
54.2
Azeraluminium LLC
39.8
0
AzerGold CJSC
30.4
17
Azerpambiq Agroindustrial Complex CJSC
11.5
0
Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC
8.4
8.4
CTS-AGRO LLC
5.8
10.1
Azertutun LLC
0.59
0
($1 = 1.7 AZN on July 30)
