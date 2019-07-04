Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

A bilateral meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and the US was held at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Trend reports referring to the company.

The meeting was attended by former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2015-2018 Robert Cekuta, the head of the US Joint Reserve Force Rear Admiral Ron MacLaren and the Director of the Caspian Research Center Afghan Niftiyev.

The chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov said that thanks to the development of the transport system in recent years, in particular, the railway transport, Azerbaijan is becoming a major transit and logistics center. Steps are being taken to implement international and regional transport projects with the aim of increasing the country’s transport potential and the railway infrastructure is being modernized, he said.

Gurbanov gave detailed information on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the international Trans-Caspian transport route, the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

Further, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Rear Admiral Ron McLaren expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s achievements in expanding transit and logistics capabilities and noted the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations.

