BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The main reasons for the refusal of an organization that calls itself “National Council” from an illegal rally scheduled for Nov. 2 in the center of Baku are the illegitimacy of this organization and the lack of support from the population, Azerbaijani MP from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Javid Osmanov told Trend Nov. 1.

“Having finally realized that they are absolutely deprived of the support of the Azerbaijani people, they saw their failure and had to abandon holding this rally,” MP said.

“The attempts of the radical opposition to get the support of the population aroused only negative emotions in society,” Osmanov noted. “Surveys conducted in various social networks also showed that the population doesn’t support the initiative of holding the rally.”

“If the organization called the ‘National Council’ does represent the people, why did they refuse from the allowed rally in Lokbatan settlement? They had to abandon the rally, foreseeing their next collapse,” said the MP.

Osmanov added that the lack of reaction of the radical opposition to the recognition of the so-called “Armenian genocide” by the House of Representatives of the US Congress once again proves that they support Nikol Pashinyan and that they turned into a tool in the hands of the Armenian lobby.

“The Azerbaijani people see all this very well, and understand that the opposition actually serves foreign forces and therefore, the Azerbaijani population boycotts their illegal activities,” the MP added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source