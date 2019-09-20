Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the country’s Independence Day.

“I convey my congratulations on the occasion of National holiday and send my most cordial wishes of happiness and well-being to the people of Armenia,” the Queen said in her message.

Armenia is celebrating the 28th anniversary of Independence on Saturday, September 21. Major events have been organized in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

