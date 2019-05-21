Baku, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Aysham Rustamova – Trend:

Companies from Qatar and China are interested in participating in a wind power plant construction project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Agshin Bekirzade, Chairman of Azalternativenerji company operating under the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

He said that negotiations with a number of foreign investors on financing the project continue, and it is not yet known with which company the agreement to be concluded.

The industrial type power plant will be located on the sea and will stretch from the Baku settlement of Pirallahi to the island of Chilov. Technical feasibility study of the project has been already prepared. It is expected that the capacity of the power plant will be 200 megawatts.

Bekirzade also noted that the Azalternativenerji company intends to increase the capacity of the existing power plants.

“Azerbaijan has very significant potential in the field of alternative energy,” he said. “I believe that the construction of both solar and wind power plants is of great importance. The work being carried out in this area will show its positive aspects in the future.”

