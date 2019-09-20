Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The next meeting of the shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Qala Life Insurance company will be held on October 21, 2019, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

The issue of reorganization of the audit committee of the company is on the agenda of the next general meeting of shareholders.

The meeting will begin at 10:00 (GMT+4).

According to the results of January-July 2019, Qala Life Insurance ranked 10th among the TOP-10 insurance companies, having made insurance payments in the amount of 4.422 million manats, which comprises 2.9 percent of the total amount of fees on the Azerbaijani market.

The company’s insurance premiums amounted to 1.74 million manats.

