For the 12 months ending 30 June 2019, PwC firms around the world had gross revenues of $42.4 billion – up 7% in local currency and 4% in US dollars. Revenues grew across all lines of business and major markets, boosted by the power of the PwC brand and continued significant investments in quality, technology and people.

Across the world in FY19, PwC’s headcount grew 10% to 276,005 people and our global presence remains strong with 1,008 offices in 742 locations across 157 countries. In FY19, 69,734 people joined PwC firms – including 38,053 graduates and school leavers and 26,749 experienced professionals. PwC firms around the world admitted 760 new partners on 1 July 2019. While there is still much to do to achieve gender parity in our partner numbers, the representation of female partners has increased from 13% in 2006 to 21% today.

“It’s become increasingly apparent that one of the world’s most pressing challenges – and one faced by businesses in Azerbaijan – is the growing mismatch between the skills people have and those needed for the digital world. There is an urgent need for organisations, governments and educators to come together to fix this growing problem and business has an important role to play. Over the next four years, we are globally committing $3bn in upskilling – primarily in training our people but also in developing and sharing technologies to support clients and communities. We in Azerbaijan are a part of this initiative”- The country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, Movlan Pashayev, commented on his statement.

