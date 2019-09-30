“Russia will keep providing assistance to Abkhazia in ensuring its security and meeting its social and economic goals,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to his Abkhazian counterpart Raul Khajimba on the occasion of “Victory and Independence Day” celebrated on Monday.

The “Independence Day,” also known among locals as Liberation Day, is the state holiday in currently Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia. It celebrates the end of the War in Abkhazia (1992–1993) and the declaration of independence.

September 30 was chosen as the “Independence Day” to commemorate the date on which the Georgian government troops and ethnic Georgians were driven out by the Abkhaz secessionist forces and their allies from much of Abkhazia, including the capital, Sokhumi, in a series of fierce battles during the war in Abkhazia in 1993.

By Ana Dumbadze

