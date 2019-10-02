A conference of the Eurasian Economic Union has launched in Yerevan at the official residency of the Armenian president.

It is anticipated that the EAEU Supreme Council will address the Union’s existing affairs and will mainly focus on integration procedures. The summit will also aim to improve the functioning of the union’s common market and to expand cooperation in the vital sectors of the economy.

The October 1 summit was attended by heads of all EAEU states; Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Putin has visited Armenia, since the nonviolent Velvet Revolution of 2018. And yet many were skeptical about him attending the summit at all.

On their way into the conference hall, Putin was asked by a Georgian reporter – “When will Russia … begin to pull its troops out of Abkhazia and South Ossetia?” Putin remained silent.

According to Armenian press the summit will also be attended by non-EAEU members which include President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Moldova Igor Dodon and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong. These additions are incorporated in the expanded format of the meeting, while Moldova remains as an observer state in the Union.

According to officials the EAEU is planning to enter into a free-trade agreement with Iran. While the FTA was already signed yesterday with Singapore.

“We have already agreed upon some very important matters” – posts Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook, with a selfie including all participating leaders.

By: Beka Alexishvili

Photo Source: MEHR News Agency

source