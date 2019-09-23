Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree through which he supported the government’s proposal about signing the agreement between the Russian Federation and Abkhazia on the allocation of funds for modernization of the armed forces of the Republic of Abkhazia.

The decree signed by Putin on September 22 was published on September 23 on the Internet portal of Russian legal information.

“Let’s support the Russian Government’s proposal about signing the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Abkhazia on the allocation of funds for modernization of the armed forces of the Republic of Abkhazia,” the Russian President’s decree reads.

The Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs were instructed to hold the relevant negotiations.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Abkhazian Defense Minister Mirab Kishmaria signed the agreement on financing the costs of the modernization of the republic’s armed forces on August 23, 2019, noting that “Russia and Abkhazia enjoy common defense and security space.”

“We were the first to recognize the republic’s independence and we continue to offer it comprehensive help. The documents and agreements signed in 2014 and 2015 and, naturally, our military base, which we are strengthening and which is a guarantor of stability thanks to our joint efforts, are of great importance,” Shoigu emphasized.

In turn, the Abkhazian ”Defense Minister” expressed gratitude for “Russia’s contribution to the Republic’s security”.

By Ana Dumbadze

