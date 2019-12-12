Russia has criticized a resolution agreed by the European Union that states that the 1939 nonaggression pact between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany “paved the way for the outbreak of World War II.”

On September 20, Russia’s Foreign Ministry labeled the European Parliament resolution as “politicized revisionism”.

The ministry protested that the text did not mention the Western powers’ 1938 Munich Agreement that led to Nazi Germany’s incursion into Czechoslovakia.

“The European Parliament marked yet another outrageous attempt to equate Nazi Germany – the aggressor country – and the Soviet Union, whose peoples, at the cost of huge sacrifices, liberated Europe from fascism,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The world this year marked the 80th anniversary of the settlement, known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in which Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union settled to divide up Central and Eastern Europe.

The EU resolution said the pact set out to divide Europe “between the two totalitarian regimes” of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

The Nazis ultimately defected from the pact with their surprise invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941.

“They are very nearly blaming the Soviet Union, alongside Nazi Germany, for causing the Second World War,” Putin said. “As if they have forgotten who attacked Poland on September 1, 1939, and the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941.”

The Russian President also deemed the newly admitted resolution of the EU as a “shameless lie” which is “unfounded” on anything substantial.

By B.Alexishvili

