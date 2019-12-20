Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan the Order of Friendship.

Sargsyan was Prime Minister of Armenia from 2008 to 2014, previously serving as the Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia from 1998 to 2008.

“I have an honorable mission — to present Tigran Sargsyan, the Chairman of the EEC Board, with the highest state award of Russia, the Order of Friendship. Before that, I would like to note that Tigran Surenovich has made a significant personal contribution to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union,” Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Sputnik-Armenia reports.

Putin said over the past 4 years, the EEC functioned smoothly, without failures”, successfully resolving all the complex issues on the integration agenda.”

According to him, Sargsyan has done a lot to increase the efficiency of the EAEU, making great effort to increase the credibility of the organization and building partnerships with other countries and integration associations.

“The Order of Friendship is also a recognition of special merits in the development of friendly, allied relations between Russia and Armenia,” Putin added.

“While working in various positions, including the head of the Central Bank and the Armenian government, he kept the Russian-Armenian cooperation in the focus of his attention, strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples.”

