The President of Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, the Information and PR Department of RA Government reports.

“Dear Nikol Pashinyan, please accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday. I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and success in public activities. I would like to reiterate the readiness to continue constructive dialogue on development of allied relations between Russia and Armenia as well as our close cooperation in addition to the partnership within the framework of Eurasian integration processes”, said Putin. Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev also congratulated Pashinyan with an official message.

“Dear Nikol Pashinyan, in the name of the Russian Federation and me personally I want to congratulate you on your birthday. I would like to highlight your constant attention to the development of friendship, partnership and alliance between Russia and Armenia.

Trade-economic and investment cooperation between our countries strengthens, joint projects are successfully implemented in the fields of energy, industry, infrastructure, science and culture. Integration in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is deepening. I am certain that intergovernmental active work will promote further expansion of practical cooperation, promotion of new mutually beneficial initiatives in different spheres. This fully corresponds to the long-term interests of our countries”, said Medvedev.

