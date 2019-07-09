Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov supports the State Duma’s proposal to introduce economic sanctions against Tbilisi. Additionally, he advises Georgian citizens suffering from Russian sanctions “to blame their government.”

Pushkov strictly criticizes the Georgian government, saying “Georgian authorities missed their chance to apologize”.

“I support the State Duma. We heard too many anti-Russian statements in Georgia, we saw the provocation of Rustavi 2 and attacks on our tourists. Georgians can now send their wine and water to their NATO allies for free, I do not think that they will pay for it. Georgian authorities have already missed their chance to apologize,” the Russian Senator tweeted.

Today, July 9, the State Duma of the Russian Federation is to discuss the possible imposition of additional economic restrictions to Georgia amid the “anti-Russian provocations in the country”, which according to the members of Duma, lead to the further degradation of the Russian-Georgian relations.

Related story: State Duma to Discuss Imposition of Restrictions on Georgian Goods

By Ana Dumbadze

source