Protestors resume the demonstration in front of the building of the Georgian Parliament with unchanged demands. They say they are not backing down until their demand for the snap proportional parliamentary elections is met. The organizers of the rally have reported that they do not intend to picket the Parliament today; they will merely present their plans to the participants of the protest.

The police are mobilized on Chichinadze and Chitadze streets, near the entrance of the Parliament.

The leader of New Georgia, Giorgi Vashadze has revealed the new plan of the political opposition to the media. On Thursday, November 28, they are planning on picketing the Parliament. A ‘corridor of shame’ will also be put up as the plenary session is scheduled on that very day in the Parliament. Vashadze also claimed that the Thursday rally will not be a large scale protest. Before then, as the leader of the Political Platform – New Georgia has reported the united opposition will have more active talks with the Western partners to put “more pressure on the government”. On Friday, November 29 the parties will present the project of changing the electoral system. Vashadze has reported that the document will “show the Government a way out of the dead-end”.

By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: Radio Tavisupleba.

source