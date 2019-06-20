The arrival of a Russian delegation headed by MP Sergey Gavrilov, the President of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy that was held in Tbilisi created a scandal among Georgians today. Indeed, Sergey Gavrilov addressed the audience from the Georgian parliamentary speaker’s chair, which is unacceptable for Georgians considering the current political context and the occupation of Georgian territories by Russia.

People first spontaneously gathered in front of the parliament this afternoon where the assembly was held. The demonstrators held posters saying “Gavrilov is KGB,” and “Abkhazia is Georgia,” Putin Khuylo” and others. After the assembly was canceled, the demonstrators moved to the Radisson Blue Hotel where the politicians were supposed to be. Tonight, they will again gather in front of the parliament for a bigger scale demonstration.

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said that the protest was fair and that he understands it.

By Gabrielle Colchen

Photo Source: Facebook event of the protest for freedom

