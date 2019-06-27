Protestors have moved from Freedom Square and are marching to Bidzina Ivanishvili’s mansion in Tbilisi.

Led by motorbikes and cars, protestors are calling for the charges opposition MP Nika Melia to be dropped and for the Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia to resign.

Bidzina Ivanishvili is a Georgian billionaire and politician who is widely believed to hold a tight grip on Georgian politics. He is the chairman of the ruling party Georgian dream.

Protestors were told during the demonstrations to remain peaceful.

A Georgian dance performance choreographed for the event was shown on a screen in front of the parliament building and rappers MokuMoku performed a rap song written for the protests.

The protests are entering their eight evening since beginning on June 20. Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament after a Russian MP addressed parliament from the speaker’s chair.

Story to be updated.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – Lorraine Vaney

source