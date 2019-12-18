A protest rally demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri is ongoing outside the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The participants insist that the Minister should be held responsible for the death of a 15-year-old boy, who attempted suicide after being questioned in the First Police Unit of Tbilisi’s Didube-Chughureti district on December 10-11, and died at Tbilisi’s Iashvili Children’s Hospital on December 17.

One of the activists, Misha Kumsishvili, says it is not merely about the tragedy of one particular person, but the entire police system needs to be reconstructed. He claims the protestors will spare no efforts to fundamentally change the system; by way of radical steps, if necessary.

The late Luka Siradze was summoned to the police station for inflicting damage to the property of Mtsvane School in Tbilisi and writing vulgar phrases on its walls. The police dismisses allegations of alleged pressure on Luka, which might have led to his suicide attempt.

source