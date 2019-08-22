Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

Armenia, having abused the right of membership in the UN, as a supplement to the letter of its representative in this organization addressed to the Secretary General, has distributed papers of the illegal separatist regime created in the Azerbaijani territories currently under occupation by the Armenian armed forces, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

She was commenting on the UN’s distribution of the report of the illegal separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Abdullayeva reminded that Armenia uses the practice of distributing papers of the illegal separatist regime within the UN and the OSCE, but this in no way reflects the position of these organizations.

“In response to the next provocation by Armenia within the UN, the Permanent Mission of our country to the UN sent a letter of protest addressed to the UN Secretary General, it will be published soon as an official document of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council,” she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source