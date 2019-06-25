Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia has charged Nika Melia, opposition MP, regarding June 20 developments in front of the Parliament.

Nika Melia is summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia tomorrow.

Prosecutor’s office has released the official statement about charging opposition MP.

“As it is already known, the Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation under Article 225 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, on charges of organizing or managing group violence or participating in it during the June 20-21 rally in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi.

Within the framework of the investigation, signs of crime have been identified in the actions of a member of Parliament Nikanor Melia. He is summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia for bringing official charges against him,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

“In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is actively engaged in identifying persons who have been carrying out the obvious violent actions at the rally of 20-21 June. They attempted to attack the police cordon and occupy the Parliament building, throwing various objects at law enforcers, physically damaging them and destroying private property objects.

A significant part of these persons has already been identified. In the coming days, relevant measures will be taken to initiate criminal prosecution against them”, reads the statement released by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia.

By Ana Dumbadze

