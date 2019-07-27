Today, the Tbilisi City Court discusses the case of Former Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Okruashvili, who was detained on July 25 on charges of organizing, leading and participating in mass violence during the unrests on the night of 20-21 June.

The Prosecutor’s office demands Imprisonment of Okruashvili, while his attorney demands his release on Gel 10 000 Bail.

Irakli Okruashvili was officially charged today. The Ex-defense Minister of Georgia pleads not guilty.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia released a statement after Okruashvili’s detention, saying that he, together with accompanying persons was inciting others and trying to forcefully enter the Parliament building.

The case of using preventive measure against two more persons – Giorgi Javakhishvili and Tornike Datashvili, detained on the same charges, will be discussed at today’s court session.

By Ana Dumbadze

