Famous Russian sports commentator Vasily Utkin will not travel to Baku for the Europa League final because of the situation concerning the midfielder of the Armenian national team and Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“I am deeply disappointed with the situation with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. I returned the plane tickets, but will keep the ticket for the match as a reminder of an incident of bestiality and idiocy, flavored with greed,” Utkin said in a tweet.

Mkhitaryan is the captain of Armenia’s national team, and Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan have long been involved in territorial dispute.

English broadcaster and journalist, Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan has urged the Gunners, and their opponents Chelsea, to boycott this month’s Europa League Final.

