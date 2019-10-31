BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Fruit juice production accounts for 40 percent of total agricultural production, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said at the Road Show Eurasia Forum organized by International Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association (IFU) in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 31.

Mammadov added that juice production in Azerbaijan always reaches high marks, because it is a traditional type of the population’s activity.

In particular, the deputy minister emphasized that in 2017, 22 million liters of juice were produced in Azerbaijan, and in 2018, this figure increased by another 7 million liters.

Mammadov also noted that Azerbaijani juices are exported to about 50 countries.

The deputy minister also expressed gratitude to organizations supporting the development of Azerbaijan’s economy, and in particular, the farming sector.

