BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The share of the private sector in Azerbaijan’s GDP has reached 84 percent, 76 percent of the employed population work in the private sector, President of Azerbaijan’s National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev said.

Musayev made the remark at an international conference on “Attracting private sector and ensuring investment activity in fulfilling sustainable development goals in the field of food and agriculture in Azerbaijan,” Trend reports from the event.

The president of Azerbaijan’s National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations noted that the private sector accounts for 91.4 percent or 130,000 enterprises or organizations out of 142,000 enterprises or organizations across the country.

“Agriculture holds an important place among the measures related to diversifying economy and eliminating dependence on the oil factor,” Musayev added. “This year, the value added of production in the non-oil sector of the economy grew by 3.5 percent, and 6.2 percent of the value added falls on agriculture.

Agriculture production amounted to 6.9 billion manat ($4 billion) from January through October 2019, 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion) of which accounts for livestock breeding and 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion) for crop production.

Gross agricultural product over the ten months of 2019 compared to the corresponding period last year increased by 7.2 percent, including crop production – by 11.4 percent, livestock breeding – by 3.2 percent.”

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 17)

