Georgian Prime Minister Giorgia Gakharia held a meeting with Tadaharu Uehara, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan earlier today, where the parties strongly focused on shared fundamental values and principles of Japan and Georgia, including democracy, freedom, human rights, as well as the rule of law, which contributes to the enhancement of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Head of the Georgian Government and the Japanese Diplomat had a conversation on prospective for developing economic cooperation between Japan and Georgia, outlining Japan as one of the most valuable and promising economic partners and export markets for Georgia. Japanese Foreign Direct Investment in Georgia’s tourism sector was also accentuated at the meeting.

PM Gakharia and Ambassador Uehara did not forget to mention the ‘Georgia – the Cradle of Wine’ project, which was successfully implementing in Tokyo in spring of this year, much contributing to the promotion of Georgian culture and country’s ancient traditions of winemaking in Japan.

