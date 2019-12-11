The Administration of the President of Georgia has made an explanation regarding the statement of Salome Zurabishvili, saying that her words have been once again distorted and spread through other interpretations out of context.

“The President’s speech at the event was dedicated to Georgia’s national ideology and empowerment of science and meant that these fields occupy an important place in our culture worldwide. It meant that we can conquer the world with culture.

The President noted that this had nothing to do with Georgia’s defense forces and their dignity. Spreading such a false interpretation is not only an attempt to discredit the president but it damages the country’s interests and security,” reads the statement.

The President of Georgia said yesterday that “We do not have an army or weapons, and we will not have them in the future either. We do not have a great economic potential to conquer the region, but we have a very powerful weapon called knowledge, science and culture”.

By Ana Dumbadze

