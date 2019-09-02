The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili is paying a working visit to Poland, where she was invited by her Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to attend an event on September 1, launched in commemoration of 80 years since the beginning of World War II.

Within the scope of the visit, the Georgian President has held a number of high-level meetings with the leaders of different countries, including Charles Michel, the Prime Minister of Belgium and the president-elect of the EU Council, and Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine.

“Charles Michel, showed high interest in our occupation problem and the possibilities for its resolution,” stated Zurabishvili, adding “These questions about the occupation, interest and readiness to think of something and offer support, are of crucial importance for us. We are not forgotten, I would say that we are back on the world map and something has certainly to be done against these endless provocations”.

At the meeting with Zelensky, the Georgian and Ukrainian colleagues strongly focused on the common challenges faced by the two countries and noted that Georgia and Ukraine should try to find solutions to the problem of occupation and strengthen their positions on the way to the European integration. The two presidents also discussed the prospective of enhancing cooperation between Georgia and Ukraine.

President Zelensky invited Salome Zurabishvili to Ukraine.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image source: President’s Press Office

