President Zurabishvili, who is leading the Georgian delegation at the UN, will deliver a speech at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Several summits are to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, notably on universal health coverage and sustainable development issues, in which the President Zurabishvili will participate” Press Office of the President of Georgia has reported.

Kakha Imnadze, the Permanent Representative of Georgia to the United Nations, noted that the President will hold meetings in New York both within and outside of the UN format.The Georgian delegation led by the president includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs, and members of Parliament.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly will conclude on September 30. Image source: president.gov.ge By Nini Dakhunaridze

source