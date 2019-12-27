Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili has offered the Normandy format of discussions with Russia, the format which Ukraine uses with the country.

The Normandy format involves Russia, Ukraine with Germany and France as moderators.

Deputy head of Foreign Issues Committee in the Russian Duma, Dmitry Novikov states that Russian-Ukrainian relationships and the overall situation significantly differs from that one between Russia and Georgia. This statement is repulsive by the Russian diplomat because even though Russo-Georgian conflict dates further back, the idea behind both of these cases is the same. The Ukrainian conflict and the loss of three of its regions to Russia is a well-planned and orchestrated offensive by Moscow, to reassert its lost influence over these regions. Exactly the same scenario happened in Georgia, first in 1992-93 and later in 2008.

Another Russian politician President Putin’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also responded to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili’s statement. According to him, this format is distinctive and was created only for Ukraine, but the problem with Georgia is different.

“The Normandy Format is unique, and it was developed based on the need for conflict resolution in South-eastern Ukraine. Here we are talking about bilateral relations between Russia and Georgia. The problem structure is different. Therefore, each structure must have its own format,” Peskov said.

The Georgian Dream administration appointed Zurab Abashidze as the PM’s special representative in relations with Russia in 2012 to deal with trade and economic issues.

The two countries have no diplomatic relations since the Russia-Georgia war in 2008.

By B.Alexishvili

source