President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili opened the International Congress “Women’s Health in the Healthy World” at “Sheraton Metekhi Palace“ hotel in Batumi today.

The congress is organized by the Georgian Dental Association and the Women Dentists Worldwide.

Salome Zurabishvili welcomed the participants of the conference, wished them successful work and hoped that the conference will help its participants to make greater progress in the rehabilitation and protection of women and children.

According to the President, medical tourism is important for the country, as medicine is a “historic direction” for Georgia.

“Conference tourism and medical tourism are important types of tourism. I would say this is a historical direction. We need to develop medical tourism in our country, develop our resorts, which are located in different regions of the country. These directions represent the country’s great potential. In the next years, Georgia will occupy its place on the world map as one of the important countries with rehabilitation and recreational resorts. We should work together on this. The fact that such large-scale forums are held in the country is a serious step forward in this regard,” Zurabishvili said.

She also stressed the importance of the role of women and noted that female leaders are becoming more and more powerful nowadays.

“Today’s female leaders worldwide are getting stronger and stronger. I should note that today the female candidate, former German Defense Minister, is nominated to the post of the chief of the EU Commissioner. I hope that she will be elected by the European Parliament. Moreover, the European Bank president is becoming a woman, the former head of the Monetary Fund. This is big progress for all of us who are here today, who think about the role of women in the world, women’s health and their role in health policy. I am sure that we will do great things together”, she added.

Photo: Salome Zurabishvili/Facebook

By Ana Dumbadze

