President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili declared a moratorium on Pardoning of convicts, announcing the decision at the news briefing held at Presidential Administration today.

“I, as the President, declare a moratorium on pardoning until the rules for pardoning are changed and newly determined,” Zurabishvili said.

President said that she had heard many speculations about the interference of certain people in the pardoning procedure including President’s Parliamentary Secretary that was not correct.

Zurabishvili pardoned Aslan Bezhanidze, a person convicted for the murder of Davit Otkhmezuri committed in 2004. He was detained in 2016. He was wanted for 12 years. The Supreme Court found Bezhanidze guilty and imposed imprisonment with a term of 6 years and 9 months.

Bezhanidze was released from the penitentiary facility on August 28, Virgin Mary Day. President pardoned 34 prisoners in connection with Virgin Mary Day including a convict charged for the murder of a police officer.

