At the Opening of the GDSC 2019 in Batumi, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili gave a speech. The president addressed the challenges of safety in Georgia and the region, focusing on the recent cyber-attacks inside the country and the developments around the Georgian Church. The President spoke about disinformation, defamation, and fake news, saying it can threaten the foundations of the society, stressing the issues raised around the Georgian church. At the same time, she complimented the Georgian society for “resisting these manipulations.”

“Challenges to stability do not have to have a military nature: recently, we have seen how disinformation, defamation, and fake news can threaten the foundations of the society. Such was the destructive nature of the recent attacks on the Georgian Church and its leader. Fortunately, the consolidated reaction of the society when faced with such a challenge has proven its maturity and capacity to resist these manipulations,” President Zurabishvili said.

The President spoke about the recent cyber attacks in Georgia.

“New forms of threats are coming known to us. Like most countries here represented, cyber-security has become a major challenge. Last week in Georgia 13 000 domains were attacked, one of them being the presidential administration itself. Georgia is mobilizing new resources and is ready to cooperate more actively to counter these threats and be ready,” announced the President at the GDSC opening happening in Batumi. In her speech, the Georgian President also evaluated the stability of Georgia. She said that the country succeeded in keeping its stability and protecting the democratic development from undesirable effects. However, she also noted that this endeavor of Georgia has to become more active by sharing information with partners more actively, more transparency and stricter control at the borders. By Nini DakhundaridzeImage source: 1tv.ge

