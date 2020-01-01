Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

“This year, the TANAP project was commissioned. It is a historical project. TANAP has already reached the EU. We celebrated this historic event in November this year. TANAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“The Southern Gas Corridor consists of four projects and three of them –Shah Deniz-2, the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP – have already become reality. The fourth project, TAP, is being successfully implemented and is more than 90 percent through. We are redrawing the energy and transport map of Europe and Eurasia. We initiated this project. We took on a major burden – both financial and technical – and are successfully implementing this enormous and important project together with our partners,” the head of state added.

