“Having full-fledged statehood requires the borders that should be defined first, and then protected,” the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili noted on the case of Georgian monastery David Gareji in an interview with Georgian First Channel.

The President concentrated on the unconcreted borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia. As Salome Zurabishvili stated, special commissions were working in this area, they reached a certain point, however, the process was terminated.

“It is incomprehensible why we should not conclude this process among our neighboring countries. As the presidents of these countries stated, the commissions should resume working in this area, which, in fact, is happening now, and it has paramount importance”, the president stated.

As the president remarked, she is expecting tangible results from these processes.

By B.Alexishvili

