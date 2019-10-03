Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

The relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have been developing successfully, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

President Putin made the remarks at the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“This time we are meeting in Sochi as part of the international political discussion club, which we call the Valdai Club, because its first meeting was held at Valdai,” he said.

“I would like to begin by saying that I am very happy to see you,” President Putin said. “We have not met for a long time. However, despite a pause in our personal meetings and contacts, relations between our countries have been developing successfully.”

“Trade and economic ties are strengthening,” he said. “Last year, bilateral trade was $2.5 billion. We have good prospects in this field. I am referring to the plans largely designed by the President of Azerbaijan. On our side, we do everything we can to have these projects, large projects, I believe, implemented. The intergovernmental commission is working on this, and I think they are proceeding with confidence.”

“There is a need to discuss the developments in our relations in other areas,” the Russian president said. “I hope we will manage to do all of this today, and I hope you will take part in an interesting general discussion. Thank you very much for coming here today.”

