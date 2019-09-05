President of Hungary János Áder, along with the delegation is paying the first official visit to Georgia, where he arrived in the evening of September 4 and was welcomed by the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia at Tbilisi International Airport.

Alexsandre Ghvtisiashvili, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia stated that Hungary is a friend and strong supporter of Georgia on its path of the European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Hungary is actively engaged in the European Union Monitoring mission (EUMM) in Georgia and is an active protector and supporter of the territorial integrity of Georgia,” said Ghvtisiashvili, adding that within the scope of the visit, János Áder will travel to one of the villages of the occupation line.

Today, the President of Hungary was officially welcomed by his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili at the Presidential Residence. The ceremony was attended by the representatives of diplomatic corps.

The Hungarian delegation is also to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with the Georgian side, which will be followed by the joint statement of the Presidents of two countries for the media. In addition, János Áder will meet Archil Talakvadze, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament.

After major political meetings, the President of Hungary will visit an exhibition of the miniatures on the famous Georgian poem ‘Knight in the panther’s skin’, created by the prominent Hungarian illustrator Mihály Zichy.

János Áder will complete the visit to Georgia on September 6.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image source: President’s Press Office

source