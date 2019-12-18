Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has responded to the death of 15-year-old Luka Siradze, who jumped from the ninth floor of a building after being subjected to alleged psychological pressure at Didube police station in Tbilisi.

“The death of a 15-year-old boy is a grave tragedy for the whole state. I share the hard moments with the family and wish them to stay strong in this very difficult time,” Zurabishvili writes.

Luka Siradze died at the Iashvili hospital yesterday due to the significant injuries that his suicide attempt brought upon him.

The family claims that Luka was forced to admit to the crime on December 10, while on December 11 he altered his testimony to being innocent, not long before jumping from the ninth floor.

The Georgian Interior Ministry rejects the allegations by the family, stating that the minor was interrogated twice “in the presence of his parents.” However, the Ministry confirms that Luka spent about 3-4 minutes alone with one of the police officers right before the interrogation, as “the minor had a conflict with his mother and the police officer tried to soothe the situation.”

By Elene Dzebisashvili

