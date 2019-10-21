Ramzan Kadyrov, humble friend to Putin and the leader of Chechnya, says his nation is prepared to let the ISIS terrorists, who fought in Syria, to return back to the Caucasus republic.

“We will receive them with pleasure. But we have not decided yet whether we will give them theater tickets or the places in the cemetery,” – Kadirov told local journalists.

Kadyrov also emphasized that Chechnya can offer security for the country, while the Russian troops can “restore order” in Syria.

By Beka Alexishvili

source