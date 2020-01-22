Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda held a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 21.

The President expressed support for Georgia’s efforts to build a democratic society and integrate into transatlantic and EU structures.

“We regret that last year the Georgian parliament failed to adopt amendments to the Constitution that would have consolidated democracy in the country. We encourage seeking consensus among all parties involved in the political process and not giving opportunity for external forces to use disagreements between the position and opposition to create instability in Georgia and the region,” the President of Lithuania noted at the meeting.

The meeting also focused on close bilateral relations, people-to-people contacts and active cooperation between Lithuanian and Georgian institutions.

The President assured the Georgian Prime Minister that Lithuania supported and would continue to support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.

“We condemn Russia’s demonstration of power and the continuing occupation of the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. We are raising the issue at the international level because we do not want Europe to forget this act of aggression in the face of new conflict zones emerging in the world,” said the President.

The press release published by the Lithuanian President’s office reads that at the meeting Gitanas Nausėda noted Lithuania highly valued Georgia’s efforts to implement reforms and seek integration with the European Union. He further underlined that Lithuania was ready to share its experience of delivering effective reform results.

Economic relations were also discussed. It was agreed to strengthen ties and explore new areas for cooperation, as Georgia remained one of Lithuania’s main trading partners in the South Caucasus.

Georgian Prime Minister is participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His working visit to the Swiss Confederation takes place on January 21-24. As part of the visit, high-level bilateral political meetings are scheduled to be held with heads of state and government.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: Georgian PM Meets with First Vice President of EBRD

source