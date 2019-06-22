President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili met with ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Georgia regarding the recent developments in the country.

“The meeting held at the Presidential Palace was attended by Ambassadors of Estonia, Lithuania, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, and the US, as well as the Head of the EU Delegation”, reads the statement released by the President’s Administration.

At the meeting with diplomatic corps, Salome Zurabishvili expressed readiness to cooperate with all political forces who don’t have calls and ideas directed towards destabilization, to achieve public consent in the country.

According to the President, Georgia is a stable country in the region and it is easy to guess who is interested in destabilizing the situation here.

