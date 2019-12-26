BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Sport is being promoted in Azerbaijan and the number of young people interested in doing sports is growing sharply, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Dec. 25 at a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2019, Trend reports.

“Our sports results, successes, victories, as well as the state support of sports, the implementation of state programs, of course, are highly appreciated by international sports institutions as well,” the Azerbaijani president said. “It is no coincidence that the International Olympic Committee, the European Olympic Committee and international federations are giving a high assessment to our work.”

“Most importantly, sport is being promoted in Azerbaijan and the number of young people interested in doing sports is growing sharply,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “We are seeing and observing this. We should be grateful for this to our outstanding athletes. In general, I think that the work carried out in the field of sports inspires young people as well. We are pleased that Azerbaijani youths are showing great interest in sports.”

“Of course, the successes of our outstanding athletes raise our sporting glory even more,” the Azerbaijani president added. “From this point of view, this year has also been significant. Our athletes have won 775 medals at international sports competitions, including 271 gold. This allows us the opportunity to say that our athletes represented the country at international competitions with dignity. The national anthem of Azerbaijan has been repeatedly played and our flag has been raised in their honor.”

“Among the sporting achievements, I would like to specifically note the successes of our chess players, because this indicates that our youth is not only physically strong but also has a very high intellectual potential,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Our outstanding chess player Teymur Rajabov has won the World Cup. This is a historic event. Our youth chess team (under 16 years of age) has become the winner of the World Chess Olympiad. This confirms that the attention being paid to chess and the opening of chess schools in the regions in recent years are producing results.”

“The opening of chess schools is also included in the program of my numerous trips to the regions,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “It is possible to say that I have attended the opening of the majority of chess schools operating in our country. Unfortunately, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the purpose of many of our chess schools was changed, their buildings were privatized and shopping facilities were opened there. Of course, this was a serious blow the then leadership dealt to our intellectual potential.”

After great leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power, the process of opening chess schools began again and gained large proportions in recent years, Ilham Aliyev added.

“There are excellent chess schools in the districts that were opened on my instructions, so young chess players are being raised,” said the Azerbaijani president. “Of course, chess is a very famous and popular sport that enhances the intellectual potential of people and children. It is the young people who are attached to our spiritual values and possess great intellectual potential that will build our future, the successful future of independent Azerbaijan. Therefore, youth must be physically strong. It should have high intellectual potential, be attached to national values, to the homeland. Sport greatly enhances patriotic feelings.”

“Any sports victory, especially won at prestigious international competitions, increases national pride, national spirit in our country,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “Therefore, sport plays a very important role in the life of every country. This is why great attention has been paid to sports in recent years. After being elected President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan for the first time in 1997, I took steps aimed at developing sports in Azerbaijan and ensuring its mass scale, and today they are manifesting themselves.”

