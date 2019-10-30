BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The head of state reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the conflict must be settled only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU relations.

story will be updated

