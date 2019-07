Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov, who is on a visit in Baku to attend the meeting with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

story will be updated

