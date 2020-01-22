BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia in Davos.

They noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia were successfully developing in a variety of fields. The importance of implementation of global and regional energy and transport projects with the participation of the two countries was stressed. The sides touched upon the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. It was noted that the importance of this project was emphasized at a session on “New Vision for Eurasia – Partnerships for Sustainable Growth” held as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, and its special role in establishing a new format of cooperation was mentioned.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

