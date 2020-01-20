BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has embarked on a working visit to the Swiss Confederation to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

President Ilham Aliyev met with President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin in Davos.

VTB Bank’s long-term successful activity in Azerbaijan was hailed at the meeting. Fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan`s State oil Fund and VTB Bank was praised. President Ilham Aliyev proposed that VTB Bank increased the crediting of the real sector of Azerbaijan`s economy.

Andrey Kostin welcomed the proposal, assuring the head of state that the Bank would expand its activity in this regard.

The successful development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was highlighted. They stressed the importance of maintaining and boosting the trade growth.

They exchanged views over cooperation prospects.

