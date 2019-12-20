BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.
President Aliyev made a speech at the event.
On behalf of the diaspora members, head of the Azerbaijani diaspora organization in Saint Petersburg Vagif Mamishov thanked President Aliyev for supporting them.
A photo then was taken.
