BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation.

President Aliyev made a speech at the event.

On behalf of the diaspora members, head of the Azerbaijani diaspora organization in Saint Petersburg Vagif Mamishov thanked President Aliyev for supporting them.

A photo then was taken.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source